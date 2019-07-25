Wolves enjoyed a terrific 2018-19 season.

The club were competing in the Premier League for the first time since being relegated in 2012 but there was never any danger of them going straight back to the Championship.

In the end, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side finished seventh, gaining qualification to the Europa League.

It was an incredible effort, helped by Wolves’ incomings in the summer of 2018.

The cheque book came out, with Joao Moutinho, Adama Traore, Diogo Jota, Willy Bolly and Benik Afobe all arriving.

And it’s been a similar story this summer, with Wolves spending £30 million - a club record fee - to make Raul Jimenez’s loan move from Benfica permanent.

They also paid £12m to sign midfielder Leander Dendoncker.

Are Khedira and Kean next?

And it would appear that Wolves aren’t done.

Wolves’ ambition knows no limit, it would seem, for Sky Sport Italia claim they are interested in signing Juventus duo Sami Khedira and Moise Kean this summer.

Khedira, winner of the 2014 Champions League with Real Madrid, is not believed to be in Maurizio Sarri’s plans. Juventus have signed Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey this summer, deeming Khedira surplus to requirements.

Sky Sport Italia claim Juventus’ sporting director Fabio Paratici met with Wolves during his trip to Italy this week.

And during those discussions, Kean’s name was also brought up.

The 19-year-old is considered to be one of the most exciting youngsters in Europe and Everton are said to have made a bid.

But Paratici spoke to Wolves about the possibility of Kean moving as part of a possible exchange deal with Ruben Neves going to Turin.

Wolves are showing what it takes to break into the Premier League’s top six.

Their ambition is admirable and you can only wish them well.

They were incredibly fun to watch last year, recording some impressive results including wins over Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United and Arsenal.

Soon, those clubs may be in direct competition with the Molineux outfit.