With the European football transfer window in full swing, it’s clear that West Ham were always after a big, burly target man.

The less said about Marko Arnautovic the better, but the Austrian’s departure has left a gaping hole up front for the Hammers.

With Andy Carroll also released, Manuel Pellegrini was, at one point, looking at having Chicharito Hernandez +1 as his strike force at this point.

Celta Vigo’s Maxi Gomez seemed to be on the verge of putting pen to paper, especially once the delegation from the east London club had flown out to Galicia with the express intention of not returning without the player’s signature.

Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened as Gomez preferred to stay in Spain with Valencia.

West Ham have always done well with a target man, and a sharper, smaller striker alongside. John Hartson and Dean Ashton spring immediately to mind, two players who were heroes to the east end faithful.

That’s why they went looking for Sebastien Haller, even at a club record £45m, because he’s a centre-forward who’ll get them believing again.

Pellegrini isn’t too far away from building a side that can finally crack Europe, but there are one or two more additions that he needs.

The news that Diego Costa is also available should see West Ham beating a path to the Wanda Metropolitano.

Costa might be 30 now, but he’s lost none of the fire that made him a fearsome competitor at Chelsea.

Loathed by opposition players and loved by his own, he would be an instant hit for the Hammers, and is a perfect fit. His style would be complementary to that of Haller’s too.

Given that he’s keen to follow the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Lucas Hernandez et al out of the red and white half of Madrid, negotiations for the player shouldn’t be too fraught.