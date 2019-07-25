Promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed Dillian Whyte was cleared to fight in his WBC heavyweight bout with Oscar Rivas, in response to a report alleging the Londoner failed a pre-fight test for a banned substance.

Boxing Scene allege Whyte failed a test for a banned substance on July 17 and Hearn responded by stating that Whyte and Rivas were cleared to fight by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD), Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) and the British Boxing Board of Control after pre-fight testing.

The Matchroom Boxing chief tweeted: “Further to reports I can confirm that both Dillian Whyte and Oscar Rivas were subject to extensive VADA and UKAD testing for their bout. Both fighters were cleared to fight by both bodies and the BBBofC.”

UKAD declined to comment when approached by PA.

The British Boxing Board of Control and Matchroom have also been approached for comment.

Whyte, 31, secured an unanimous points victory over Rivas at the O2 Arena on Saturday to claim the WBC interim heavyweight title.

The Brit recovered from being knocked down in the ninth round to win the fight, but now his victory is being questioned given the latest news emerging.

Sadly for boxing, failed drug tests is a big problem, especially in the heavyweight division, with a large portion of the top 10 all failing a test a some point in their careers.

Whyte, who has 10 successive victories since the only defeat of his career to Anthony Joshua in 2016, is now the mandatory challenger for Deontay Wilder’s WBC belt, but given the news of the failed drug test, it will be interesting to see what happens now.