Manchester United vs Tottenham: Live stream and TV channel for friendly in Shanghai

Manchester United's tour of China comes to an end today as they face Premier League rivals and Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur.

United have had an impressive pre-season so far, playing three games and winning all three of them without even conceding a goal.

They've defeated Perth Glory 2-0, Leeds United 4-0 and Inter Milan 1-0, but a game against Spurs is surely their biggest test to date.

As for Spurs, they've played one game so far and picked up one win.

The secured a last-minute win over Serie A champions Juventus thanks to Harry Kane scoring from the halfway line in remarkable fashion.

Here is how you can watch the pre-season friendly between Manchester United and Tottenham later today.

Where can I watch it?

All of United's pre-season matches will be shown on MUTV, which is available on Sky channel 418 or Virgin Media 526.

MUTV is also available online on the club's website.

What time does is start?

The game will be held at Hongkou Stadium, and kick-off is 12:30 BST in the UK.

It's being played at 7:30pm local time.

What next for Man United's pre-season?

Following today's clash with Spurs, Manchester United take on Kristiansund on July 30, and then AC Milan on August 3.