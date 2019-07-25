Football

Simon Mignolet dropped a clanger against Sporting.

Simon Mignolet's howler gifts Bruno Fernandes goal during Liverpool vs Sporting

Liverpool drew 2-2 against Sporting Lisbon in their Western Union Cup clash on Wednesday night.

The Reds had to fight back from a 4th minute opener from Bruno Fernandes.

Divock Origi netted in the 20th minute to restore parity, before Georginio Wijnaldum gave Liverpool the lead just before half-time.

Wendel scored the only goal of the second half to ensure the game ended in a draw.

It was a day to forget for Simon Mignolet.

In the absence of Alisson Becker, pre-season is a good chance for the Belgian stopper to impress Jurgen Klopp.

However, he dropped an absolute clanger just a few minutes into the game.

Fernandes' speculative 25-yard strike looked like an easy save for Mignolet.

However, he was deceived by the swerve of the ball and he allowed it to hit the back of the net.

Watch it below:

Oh dear. Loris Karius, is that you?!

He won't want to watch that one back.

Fernandes, who has been linked with both Manchester City and Manchester United, impressed on the night.

Mignolet had a day to forget against Sporting

He also bagged the assist for Wendel's second half goal.

Jurgen Klopp gave him a warm hug at the end of the game.

And then he also raved about him in his post-match press conference.

“If he will (sign for United) then we will face him. He's obviously a really good player,” said Klopp, per the Telegraph.

"They have already a few really good players, so that will probably make them stronger. It's not nice, but (talking about United’s transfer business) is not our cup of tea, to be honest.”

