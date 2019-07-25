Dillian Whyte has reportedly tested positive for a banned substance which was taken prior to his most recent fight for the “interim” heavyweight title against Oscar Rivas that took place in London on July 20.

The winner of this fight would have been in line for a shot at the heavyweight title that is currently held by Deontay Wilder, and would have been one of the American’s next challengers.

Of course, the Bronze Bomber is currently scheduled to fight Luis Ortiz later this year, but after that would have likely been forced to face Whyte for his belt should he have got through the Cuban.

The bigger concern from this news is arguably how this will affect the Anthony Joshua-Andy Ruiz Jr rematch.

The location is now up in the air for the rematch and the Mexican champ has since tweeted about how he will not be going to the UK for the rematch.

"I’m not going to the UK for the rematch #issasetup," he posted on his official Twitter account.

He is currently holding the cards for the negotiations which are still ongoing about where the rematch should be held. For the moment, he wants the second bout back at the MSG.

As for Whyte, this is second time he has tested positive.

He was also found to have had taken a banned substance which led to his two-year suspension from competing back in 2012.

He has previously stated that there is a lack of consistency and clarity when it comes to the UKAD’s issuing of suspensions. He once questioned how he was given a two-year suspension for taking an over-the-counter substance and how Lucas Browne only received a six-month suspension for taking steroids.

The fact that this positive drug test was mentioned before the fight took place to the BBBofC and yet went ahead anyway complicates matters even further.

This allows Whyte the right to appeal any sanctions that may be taken against him.

These results give the Brit a more complicated route to that illusive title that he most likely will not be challenging for any time soon.