There are few looks in football history more iconic than that of Colombian legend Carlos Valderrama.

The 57-year-old's whacky hairstyle is the stuff of footballing folklore and is often a go-to for anyone attending a fancy dress party.

He was also a very good deep-lying playmaker in his day, making 111 appearances for the Colombian national team.

And there are just so many iconic photos of him and his famous hairdo in the country's array of beautiful yellow, blue and red kits.

Since his retirement, Valderrama has maintained the look that made him a cult figure across the world; until now.

That's because an image has gone viral on social media of Valderrama with straightened hair.

Yes, we're being serious and you can view the picture below.

Quite terrifying, isn't it? The image appears to be linked to a commercial campaign by Codere Colombia.

We can only pray that Valderrama's new-look was simply for the advertising campaign and he will soon switch back to his famous curls.

If it's permanent, fans across the world will be heartbroken.

Valderrama's domestic career was rather interesting. He enjoyed his best years in Colombia with Deportivo Cali, before moving to Europe to sign for Montpellier in 1988.

He enjoyed three decent years in France and he then played a season in Spain with Real Valladolid.

Valderrama then moved back to Colombia with Independiente Medellín, before signing for Atletico Junior in 1993.

He then decided to have a little MLS adventure, playing for Miami Fusion, Tampa Bay Mutiny and the Colorado Rapids before announcing his retirement.