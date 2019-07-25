Women's Football: NWSL Breaks Attendance Records

The American National Women’s Super League (NWSL) set staggering attendance records this weekend.

This weekend’s matches saw the return of many of the breakout stars from this year’s women’s World Cup.

The Chicago Red Stars set a record attendance of 17, 388 at their match against North Carolina Courage. The match was a sell-out and saw Chicago take the points in a match featuring Australia’s Sam Kerr, the league’s current top goalscorer as well as the USWNT’s midfield rock, Sam Mewis.

Last season Chicago only averaged a turnout of 4,368 while their male counterparts, Chicago Fire averaged 11, 209 according to ESPN. This is a dramatic increase and shows how much of an impact the World cup in France has already generated.

There was a similar situation for the Utah Royals match against the Portland Thorns, which drew a crowd of 15,931. In comparison, last year’s average for the Royals was 9,406. The game ended 2-2 but it showcased the talents of returning USWNT players and World Cup winners Christen Press and Lindsey Horan.

Orlando pride recorded a record turnout of 9,415 without Alex Morgan. There was another sold-out game as Houston Dash beat Washington Spirit.

The World Cup has had an immediate impact on fans. Yet, as the hype of this summer fades away it remains to be seen if such high attendances can be maintained. However, it is a promising step forward for the women’s game.