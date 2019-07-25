Oscar Rivas has stated that he does not accept the loss to Dillian Whyte on July 20 and that he wants the fight scratched off his record after reports emerged of the Brit failing a drug test ahead of the bout.

He has claimed that what happened during this fight, and Whyte’s actions prior to the fight, are very unsporting.

It is now in the hands of the International Commission of Boxing on how they will deal with this situation and what they will do in regards of a punishment for Whyte.

However, easy it is to point the finger at the Brit and his actions, a certain level of responsibility should be burdened by the BBBofC (British Boxing Board of Control) and promoters (Matchroom Boxing) of this fight for giving it the all clear even though they were allegedly told about the test results prior to the fight.

Yet, they let the fight go ahead anyway with the knowledge of the positive test results.

Rivas has reacted calmly considering the magnitude of the situation and the knock-on effects this could potentially have on the boxing world.

“The only thing to do is wait for what the International Commission of Boxing say because these are things that are really very anti-sporting,” Rivas told Colombia’s Canal 1, as per The Independent.

“I think yes, if they want we will try and fight for the same title. Thanks to God I’ll continue unbeaten.

“The truth is this defeat caused me a bit of distress but the support of the people pushes me on, we have to go forward.”

He has been clear with what he wants out of this, he wants the loss to be erased from his record due to the unsporting nature of Whyte, the promoters and the BBBofC for staging the fight and knowingly putting him in an unfair situation with fighting the Brit.

Only time will tell what the repercussions are for Whyte after his second positive drug test so there is also time for Rivas to change how he feels about the fight that he lost in London.