Tottenham put in a number of rough challenges against Manchester United in the first half of the International Champions Cup game.

Dan James, United's new signing, found himself on the end of a couple of them.

He was completely wiped out by Moussa Sissoko on the edge of the box.

And later on in the same half, he was on the other end of a stamp.

James was attempting to keep the ball in the corner but was bundled to the ground by his opponent.

With the Welshman on the floor, Sissoko then stamped down on his chest.

Disgusting. Someone needs to tell Sissoko it's only a friendly...

Incredibly, he didn't even get a booking for his actions.

That might be an indicator of the sort of treatment James is going to get throughout his debut Premier League season.

The winger is undoubtedly one of the fastest in the league and opponents are likely to get frustrated with him constantly racing past them.

It's just sad that players have to resort to stamps like this in order to get one over their opponents.

Sissoko may also have been frustrated with how the game was going.

United were the better team during the early stages and took the lead through Anthony Martial in the 21st minute.

It was just three minutes later when Sissoko stamped on James.