Manchester United have beaten Tottenham in the International Champions Cup to maintain their perfect pre-season record.

Goals from Anthony Martial and Angel Gomes either side of Lucas Moura's strike sealed yet another win for the Red Devils.

Both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Mauricio Pochettino put out strong teams with the new Premier League season just over two weeks away.

Paul Pogba, Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele and Aaron Wan-Bissaka were all handed starts in Shanghai.

Mason Greenwood and Daniel James were also given the nod again by Solskjaer after impressing in pre-season.

It was a frenetic opening 10 minutes, with Martial and Alli both missing good chances to open the scoring.

But Martial did find the back of the net on 21 minutes, squeezing a shot through the legs of Paulo Gazzaniga from a tight angle - the Frenchman continuing to impress in a central striking role.

Spurs' Moussa Sissoko was then very lucky to escape a red card after what appeared to be a clear stamp on James by the corner flag.

United made 11 changes for the second-half, while Spurs only made six, with Heung-Min Son, Lucas and Marcus Rashford all entering the fray.

Eric Bailly also came on, but the Ivorian defender had to be stretchered off just minutes into the second period.

And just after the hour mark, Lucas took advantage of United's chopping and changing in defence and grabbed the equaliser for Spurs, with his effort deflecting past a helpless Sergio Romero.

But United retook the lead thanks to a cracking goal from Gomes 10 minutes from time.

The young starlet finished off an excellent one-two with a perfect low drive past Gazzaniga.

Pre-season has gone very well for United this summer and Solskjaer will surely be confident going into the new season.