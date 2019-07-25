It took a lot longer than planned but Tottenham have finally moved into their incredible new stadium.

Spurs were supposed to spend the whole of the 2018/19 campaign in the 62,000-seater stadium but had to wait until April 3 to play their first match there.

But this season, their fans don’t have to traipse across London every other week to Wembley.

While it may not be the biggest stadium in the Premier League, it’s now regarded as the best stadium in English football.

In a survey at the end of last season, The Sun journalist Charlie Wyett branded it "out of this world" while Martin Lipton called it "outstanding" and "intimate".

So, ahead of the new season, GIVEMESPORT have decided to rank each Premier League arena from ‘Elite’ to ‘Sh*thole.’

Not only have we based this on aesthetics and what it’s like to visit, but also on the atmosphere and the attendance.

Here are the results:

Elite:

Tottenham | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium | 62,062

Quite frankly, it looks unreal. It’s going to have an incredible atmosphere and it’s even got those plastic beer cups that fill up from the bottom.

Good:

Manchester United | Old Trafford | 76,000

The biggest stadium in England with 76,000 capacity. Almost always a full house and can be rocking at times. It’s just a bit old, though, and in need of some repair in places.

Liverpool | Anfield | 54,074

Opened in 1884, Anfield is old. But the brand new Main Stand is impressive and increased the capacity to 54,074. Also has an incredible atmosphere on its day.

Newcastle | St. James’ Park | 52,405

Incredible atmosphere. 52,405 capacity. One huge stand. If only away fans weren’t made to sit up in the heavens.

Arsenal | Emirates Stadium | 60,260

Not always the best atmosphere but the Emirates is pretty stunning. There’s not a bad seat inside this 60,260 stadium.

Decent:

Chelsea | Stamford Bridge | 41,631

In truth, Chelsea need a bigger stadium than Stamford Bridge - and have done for years. Plus the atmosphere isn’t always the greatest.

Manchester City | Etihad | 55,097

Fantastic stadia but not always sold out and the atmosphere is often pretty poor.

Brighton | Amex Stadium | 30,666

Brighton’s stadium is only eight years old and it looks pretty slick. It almost always sells out too.

Everton | Goodison Park | 39,572

Like Anfield across Stanley Park, Goodison Park is old. Completed in 1892, it hasn’t changed too much since. But it’s always sold out and, during a big match, the atmosphere can be electric.

Leicester | King Power Stadium | 32,312

The King Power caused an actual earthquake during Leicester’s run-in to the 2015/16 Premier League title. Opened in 2002, it’s pretty modern and packs a good punch.

Wolves | Molineux Stadium | 31,700

Wolves’ home since 1889. Always sells out. Cracking atmosphere. A proper Premier League ground.

Aston Villa | Villa Park | 42,785

There’s no way Villa Park should have been a Championship ground. The Holte End, which holds the most focal home fans, holds more than 20,000 spectators. It will be rocking on their return to the top-flight.

Bad:

West Ham | London Stadium | 60,000

Impressive arena but it’s just not a football stadium. Fans are far too far away from the pitch and it lacks atmosphere.

Crystal Palace | Selhurst Park | 25,456

The atmosphere is brilliant, which saves it from being a sh*thole. It’s old and dilapidated.

Sheffield United | Bramall Lane | 32,702

An old school football stadium that is sure to be loud with the Blades back in the big time. It just doesn’t compare to the modern arenas, though.

Norwich City | Carrow Road | 27,244

Like Bramall Lane, it’s a proper football stadium but is lacking a few Mod Cons. Will probably be packed to the rafters for every match next season.

Southampton | St Mary’s Stadium | 32,505

A modern stadium but often struggles to sell out. In terms of percentage of capacity filled, Southampton were 16th in the Premier League last season with 92.9% sold out on average.

Sh*thole:

Bournemouth | Vitality Stadium | 11,329

Just 11,329 capacity in the Premier League? Get in the bin.

Watford | Vicarage Road | 21,577

For an established Premier League side, Watford should have a better stadium. Last season’s percentage of capacity filled was 92.8%, putting them 17th in the Premier League. For a side that finished 11th, that’s really not very good.

Burnley | Turf Moor | 22,546

Nobody likes going there. Opponents and probably their own players and fans. In fact, barring Tottenham who had a cap on their capacity at Wembley, Burnley had the worst percentage of capacity filled last season. It always seems cold, wet and windy there, too.