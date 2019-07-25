The Daily Mail reported in June that football fans may have to pay £900 to watch all of the televised Premier League games this season.

Amazon’s foray into the TV rights battle has only increased the cost of watching top flight football.

An Amazon Prime subscription costs £7.99 a month, to go with the cost of paying for Sky Sports and BT Sport.

It’s not cheap to follow the Premier League and it’s no surprise that former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan believes something has to change.

Jordan believes a subscription service is the way forward, similar to that of Netflix.

Discussing the search for former executive chairman Richard Scudamore, Jordan said that a Netflix-style platform would make more money for the 20 Premier League clubs.

“The opportunity for the Premier League is exhilarating and exciting for whoever wants to come and do this job,” Jordan said on talkSPORT.

“But they’ve got people like Bruce Buck heading it up who are part of the so-called ‘Big Six’ who have got their own agenda and these people turning down the job will be lobbied by the ‘Big Six’.

“I’ve spoken about the Premier League becoming the ‘Netflix of football’, ie, the video on demand platform that controls its own product.

“If you had 100 million subscribers on ‘Premier League TV’ like with Netflix at £8 a month, you’d be bringing in £10bn a year, not £8.7bn every three years like the current deal does.

“This is the most exciting, exhilarating job you could have in sport so why no one wants it is beyond me.

“Football’s got to own its own outcome and build its own platform and by becoming the Netflix of football you control your own destiny.”

When the Daily Mail are predicting fees of £900 to watch all televised football this season, Jordan’s proposal of paying £8 a month seems like one that many fans would get behind.