WWE is by far the most successful wrestling promotion of all time and will perhaps remain so forever.

The company in its 39 years has delivered some of the most entertaining moments in sports entertainment that will be cherished by its legions of avid fans long into the future.

The greatest wrestler currently employed by WWE, though, is a question that lingers amongst many wrestling addicts, and here at GiveMeSport, we’ve ranked the superstars in the following categories: main event, upper-card, mid-card, lower-card and lastly, jobber.

Main event – AJ Styles, Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar.

Upper-card – Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, Baron Corbin, Daniel Bryan, Elias, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre.

Mid-card – Bray Wyatt, Aleister Black, Andrade, Dolph Ziggler, Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, The Miz, Samoa Joe, Sami Zayn, Ricochet.

Lower-card – Apollo Crews, Bobby Lashley, Robert Roode, Cesaro, Rusev, R-Truth, Rey Mysterio, Ali.

Jobber – Curt Hawkins, Curtis Axel, Heath Slater, Jinder Mahal, No Way Jose, Mike Kanellis, Mojo Rawley.

Few can argue with the top names on our list after sustained periods of dominance and countless titles won by Styles, Kingston, Rollins and Lesnar.

Fans may question Mysterio’s ranking considering the 44-year-old high flyer is a legend of the industry and has thrilled fans with his daring acrobatics in the ring for decades.

However, his career recently has been marred by injury and when the 5ft 6 high-flyer has been fit enough to compete, his results have been poor, losing crucial bouts against the likes of Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton this year.

Mysterio put in a show-stopping performance on May 19, however, when he defeated Samoa Joe to win his first United States Championship, becoming the 21st WWE Grand Slam champion in the process.

Two weeks later, though, Mysterio announced that he would vacate the title the week after due to suffering an injury from a post-match brawl with Joe.

Bobby Lashley is another huge name that has ranked at a relatively low level, the 260lb giant has been a big name in the sport, but recent performances have been subpar, racking up losses to Finn Balor and Braun Strowman.

Do you agree that Mysterio and Lashley are now well past their prime and are not considered top flight talent within the industry anymore? Let us know if you agree/disagree with our rankings below.