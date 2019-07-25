Manchester United’s pre-season has been very promising so far.

Having beaten Perth Glory 2-0, Leeds United 4-0 and Inter Milan 1-0, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side took on Tottenham in the International Champions Cup.

And not only did they run out 2-1 winners, but they also continued a rather impressive stat thanks to goals from Anthony Martial and Angel Gomes.

It means that every goal United have notched on their tour has ever been scored or assisted by an academy graduate.

Don’t believe us?

Let’s take you through it:

Perth Glory 2-0

Goalscorers were Marcus Rashford and James Garner - both academy graduates.

Leeds United 4-0

Rashford scored again, so too did 17-year-old Mason Greenwood.

Andreas Pereira provided the corner for Phil Jones’ goal, while Tahith Chong won a penalty for Anthony Martial to convert.

Inter Milan 1-0

Greenwood, once again, was on the scoresheet.

Spurs 2-1

Pereira set up Martial’s goal before Gomes won the game with a lovely strike.

Of course, United have history when it comes to promoting players from their academy.

The Class of ’92, which involved the likes of Ryan Giggs, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and Gary and Phil Neville, went on to form the spine of United’s Treble winning squad in 1999.

Can something similar happen once again at Old Trafford?

Well, Scott McTominay believes that it’s a very tough task but they’ve currently got youngsters with the right attitude to do so.

“The Class of 92 were exceptional and it’s going to be very, very difficult to replicate something like that,” said the Scotland international. “It’s going to be more or less impossible. It was such an amazing year.