Just days after the shocking news emerged about Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev, a second has passed away in Argentinian Hugo Santillan.

Boxing has come under real scrutiny and pressure once again this week due to the passing of the Russian, and that pressure will only intensify now with the news that yet another boxer has tragically lost their life.

Santillan was just 23-years-old when he lost his life, suffering serious injuries from a title fight at the weekend.

He collapsed in the ring on Saturday evening shortly after his WBC Latino Silver lightweight bout with Eduardo Javier Abreu in Argentina ended in a draw.

In the aftermath, he was rushed immediately to hospital to have critical surgery, but sadly it's been announced he passed away this afternoon.

"Rest in Peace, Hugo Santillan," the World Boxing Council said in a tweet.

In the space of a week, two professional boxers have lost their lives after doing what they loved and what they did for a living.

Serious questions are going to be asked about the health of the sport, especially given the tragedies from this week.

These deaths have also come during the same week that Dillian Whyte reportedly failed a drug test ahead of his bout with Oscar Rivas.

Boxing promoter Kalle Sauerland tweeted today: "A sad, sad week for boxing."

Everyone will surely be in agreement with Sauerland after the sport has endured a very tough week.