WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso was arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning for driving under the influence in Florida.

Per a report from TMZ, the former tag-team champion, whose real name is Jonathan Fatu, was booked at 3:04 AM for driving with an unlawful blood-alcohol level.

At the time of writing, he was still behind bars, with bail set at $1,000.

TMZ also gave details of Uso's arrest, with a law enforcement officer telling them that he was speeding whilst driving erratically and "swerving left and right."

When pulled over, he "reeked of alcohol" and when the officer tried to administer DUI tests, Uso refused.

This is the second time he's been arrested in 2019.

Back in February, the RAW Superstar was taken into custody after getting into a drunken dispute and allegedly "squaring up" to a police officer.

It's unclear how this latest arrest will impact Uso's WWE career, but there's no doubt his employer will be very concerned about his latest brush with the law.

Both RAW and Smackdown were held in Flordia this week, with Monday's show serving as a special "reunion" to bring back stars of the past for a one-off show in Tampa.

Jimmy Uso actually played quite a big role, with him and his brother Jey interrupting a returning John Cena.

The six-time tag team champs tried to get Cena to bring back his Doctor of Thuganomics persona, which he refused at first.

But after The Usos took a dig at his movie career, the 16-time champ fired back, rapping about their arrests from earlier this year and comparing the pair to their mugshots. Check out the segment on YouTube below.

It's actually quite ironic that Jimmy was arrested again so shortly after his previous trouble was brought up on live TV. Perhaps Vince McMahon will get Cena back in to fire more shots next week?