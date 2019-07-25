Slowly but surely, Arsenal's summer transfer window is taking shape.

It was announced on Thursday that the Gunners had signed Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos on a season-long loan as a direct replacement for Aaron Ramsey.

Ceballos, 22, has taken the No.8 shirt and is expected to slot straight into Arsenal's starting XI for the upcoming season.

"I'm really proud to be able to wear this shirt," he said in his first interview. "I'm joining a historic Premier League side and it's a step forwards in my career.

"I was aware of the responsibility that wearing this shirt entails and it was a tremendously proud moment when I decided to join Arsenal.

"I know the Premier League because I followed it while I was in Spain. It's a very tactical league but it's also physical. I'll need to adapt to the team but I can't wait to get started. It's really exciting.

"I'm coming here to give everything I have. Nobody will be able to question that because from the very first day I pull this jersey on I'll give everything I’ve got."

Arsenal fans are understandably excited about the signing of Ceballos, who is very highly-rated in Spain and has similar traits to Ramsey.

So, how could Unai Emery incorporate the 22-year-old into his current starting XI? We've taken a look at four ways Arsenal's midfield and attack could line-up with Ceballos involved.

OPTION 1: 4-2-2-2 (CEBALLOS CM)

OPTION 2: 4-2-2-2 (CEBALLOS CAM)

OPTION 3: 4-3-3 (CEBALLOS NO.8)

OPTION 4: 4-2-3-1 (CEBALLOS NO.10)

Not bad, not bad.

Things could get even better for Arsenal should they strike a deal for Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, who reportedly wants to join them.

How the Ivory Coast international would fit in remains to be seen, but as it stands things are looking pretty good for Arsenal - going forward anyway.