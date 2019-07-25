Everton have revealed proposed plans for a new £500 million stadium.

Details of the proposed development were announced at an event held close to where the club plan to build, on semi-derelict dockland in north Liverpool.

Per the Guardian, if planning permission is granted in 2020, it will take three years to build the new ground, meaning the earliest Everton can move out of Goodison Park is the 2023/24 season.

Although many fans may be upset that the team plan on leaving their historic home, the new stadium sounds very impressive.

It will have a capacity of 52,000 seats, with one stand based off Borussia Dortmund’s Yellow Wall. There will also be rail-seats that convert to safe standing areas, should future legislation allow it.

The club plans to build a 'tunnel club' similar to Manchester City's, that allows fans to see the players close-up before and after kick-off.

Each of the four stands will be built to equal height but all of them will have distinctive features, with the overall aim to have supporters 'feel almost on top of the action' to create a 'bear pit' atmosphere.

Check out some images - and Everton's video, below.

It certainly looks very impressive to say the least.

Everton's CEO, Professor Denise Barrett-Baxendale, described the proposed development as a 'game-changer'.

"This is an incredibly important milestone," she said.

"It is first and foremost a stadium for football, for our passionate fans and for our players, a stadium that gives Everton a platform for growth both commercially and socially.

"But it is also a stadium for the entire city and a development that will deliver transformative benefits in terms of regeneration for the whole region."

These plans will come as exciting news to supporters and with a £500 million stadium in the works, Everton no doubt view themselves as a future top-four Premier League team, worthy of such a project.