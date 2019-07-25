On the same day Arsenal announced the signings of Dani Ceballos and William Saliba, footage has emerged of Mesut Ozil's car being attacked by a scooter gang and Sead Kolasinac defending him.

In the video, which appears to be from a CCTV camera, Kolasinac jumps out of the car to confront one of the thugs bare handed.

He then paces from side to side before chasing the other one, who starts to run away just as Ozil pulls away and the video ends.

Both of the thugs can be seen holding something shiny in their hands and, as confirmed by the Daily Mail, they were knives.

Arsenal's players only returned from their pre-season tour of the US on Wednesday and now Ozil and Kolasinac have been involved in a pretty harrowing ordeal.

Check out the footage below.

Neither Ozil or Kolasinac have commented on the footage, which was released on Twitter on Thursday evening and spread like wildfire.

Police arrived within minutes of the incident, with a spokesperson commenting: "Police were called to Platts Lane, NW3, shortly before 5pm on Thursday July 25 to reports of an attempted robbery.

"It was reported that suspects on motorbikes had attempted to rob a man who was driving a car.

"The driver, along with his passenger, managed to get away unharmed and travelled to a restaurant in Golders Green, where they were spoken to by officers. There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue."

More to follow.