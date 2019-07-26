Frenkie de Jong arrived at Barcelona earlier this summer after a very impressive season with Ajax.

With the Blaugrana, he will continue to wear the number 21 shirt, as he did in Amsterdam.

But the club's decision to hand that number straight to their newest signing has not gone down well with Carles Alena, who has worn it in previous campaigns.

The 21-year-old played just 17 times last season but has hit out at Barca for failing to talk to him before handing De Jong the shirt.

"I knew that Frenkie wanted the 21 and it was something between him and me," the midfielder said, per Sport.

"I would have liked a message from the board because they promised him the shirt without warning me.

"I don’t feel good because I’ve always behaved well with the club, we have good communication. They just needed to drop me a message."

Despite making his disappointment towards the board clear, Alena did suggest that he has no hard feelings when it comes to De Jong himself.

"He was humble, he asked me for it and I gave it to him because it was for a sentimental reason," he said.

According to AS, De Jong was actually offered the famous number 14 shirt, worn by Ajax and Barca legend Johan Cruyff during his time at Camp Nou.

Instead, the young Dutchman has chosen to carry on with 21, a number he's worn ever since his grandfather passed away on his 21st birthday.

De Jong has already made his Barca debut, featuring against Chelsea in a pre-season clash earlier this week.

Despite losing 2-1 to the Blues, the 22-year-old midfielder still made a solid impression.

He finished the game with a 100% pass completion percentage (42/42) and proved that he'll have very little trouble adjusting to life in La Liga.

With the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann to feed next year, he could have a very successful season wearing number 21 at the Camp Nou.