Shocking CCTV footage emerged on Thursday evening showing Arsenal duo Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac being targeted by moped robbers armed with knives.

Kolasinac has been hailed as a hero on social media after fighting off the two thieves, who were seen running off after being confronted by the Bosnia and Herzegovina international.

Ozil, meanwhile, remained in his Mercedes G-Class 4x4 along with his wife Amine, who was also reportedly in the car at the time of the incident.

Arsenal confirmed that both players “are fine” but the situation could have ended very differently.

Sky News have now published further details of what happened, including eye-witness reports, one of which claims Ozil looked “absolutely terrified” during the attempted robbery.

Sky understand that Ozil and Kolasinac were driving along Golders Green Road when they were pursued by the two thieves, who attempted to smash the car windows with stones and a brick they had stored in a rucksack.

They approached the footballers outside Kolasinac’s house and attempted to steal a watch.

Ozil reacted by leaving the gold-trimmed vehicle in the middle of the road before ducking into a Turkish restaurant called Likya.

The German playmaker, who is of Turkish descent, was then helped by waiters and chefs at the restaurant. They helped to chase the attackers away.

Yasmin Tahsiner, joint owner of Likya, told Sky News that Ozil and Kolasinac are regular customers at their restaurant - and said they had been pursued by the two unidentified individuals for “10 to 15 minutes”.

Ozil then asked Tahsiner’s business partner to call the police.

One witness said Ozil "looked absolutely terrified" and appeared to be "running for his life".

Local resident Azuka Alintah, 36, said it was "totally mad and strange".

He reportedly told the Daily Mail that he saw Ozil "disappear into the restaurant with the motorcycle guys on his tail".

He added: "They didn't take off their helmets and were all in black, wearing long sleeved tops in this hot weather. They stood out. It was really creepy.

"God knows what would have happened if they'd caught him. It looked to me like he'd have been hacked to shreds and he clearly thought so too.

"As soon as the restaurant staff started to come to the window and to the doorway, they turned around and roared off. The police were there shortly afterwards and the road was almost blocked off."

Arsenal are treating the incident as a “private matter” and insist it will not affect the players’ pre-season preparations.

Neither player has spoken out about the incident yet, although Kolasinac posted the following tweet before swiftly deleting it…

Scotland Yard police confirmed they are yet to make any arrests after police were called to Platts Lane, NW3, shortly before 5pm on Thursday.

"It was reported that suspects on motorbikes had attempted to rob a man who was driving a car,” the force said.

"The driver, along with his passenger, managed to get away unharmed and travelled to a restaurant in Golders Green, where they were spoken to by officers.

"There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue."