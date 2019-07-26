Being on the cover of the EA Sports franchise is a prestigious honour for any footballer.

The biggest football game on the planet is bought and played by millions each year and is now a key part of the way the sport operates in the modern day.

But the cover star isn't always handed to the best player on the planet, which is probably a good thing.

I mean, who wants to see Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on every other cover? No one.

That has resulted in some rather surprising names donning FIFA cases down the years, from Jack Wilshere in 2012 to Jordan Henderson in 2016 and all the way back to Theo Walcott in 2010.

The FIFA 19 cover was originally given to Ronaldo, but after the Portuguese was dropped by EA Sports it was split between Paulo Dybala, Kevin De Bruyne and Neymar.

So who's going to be on the cover come September when FIFA 20 is released? Well, if the fans have their way it could be Tottenham superstar Son Heung-min.

Two million fans have voted on FifPlay and the South Korean - at the time of writing - is just about beating Neymar in second.

You can view the top 15 below.

It's mighty close, but Son is just about pulling away from the competition.

"He's [Son] an icon. I compared him before to David Beckham in popularity," Mauirico Pochettino recently said and he was spot on.

There are a few rather surprising names in the top 15, none more so that Brighton forward Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

Chinese striker Wu Lei is also sitting comfortably in seventh, ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba.

Thomas Muller's following is also still mighty impressive, with the German attracting six per-cent of the vote.

So there you have it, it could well be Son's year. Well, if EA listen to the fans that is...