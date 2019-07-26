Football

Son Heung-min could be the next FIFA cover star.

Spurs star Son Heung-min is winning the fan vote to be the FIFA 20 cover star

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Being on the cover of the EA Sports franchise is a prestigious honour for any footballer.

The biggest football game on the planet is bought and played by millions each year and is now a key part of the way the sport operates in the modern day.

But the cover star isn't always handed to the best player on the planet, which is probably a good thing.

I mean, who wants to see Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on every other cover? No one.

That has resulted in some rather surprising names donning FIFA cases down the years, from Jack Wilshere in 2012 to Jordan Henderson in 2016 and all the way back to Theo Walcott in 2010.

The FIFA 19 cover was originally given to Ronaldo, but after the Portuguese was dropped by EA Sports it was split between Paulo Dybala, Kevin De Bruyne and Neymar.

So who's going to be on the cover come September when FIFA 20 is released? Well, if the fans have their way it could be Tottenham superstar Son Heung-min.

Two million fans have voted on FifPlay and the South Korean - at the time of writing - is just about beating Neymar in second.

You can view the top 15 below.

The top 15

It's mighty close, but Son is just about pulling away from the competition.

"He's [Son] an icon. I compared him before to David Beckham in popularity," Mauirico Pochettino recently said and he was spot on.

There are a few rather surprising names in the top 15, none more so that Brighton forward Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

Chinese striker Wu Lei is also sitting comfortably in seventh, ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba.

Son Heung-min, FIFA 20 cover star?

Thomas Muller's following is also still mighty impressive, with the German attracting six per-cent of the vote.

So there you have it, it could well be Son's year. Well, if EA listen to the fans that is...

Topics:
EA SPORTS FIFA
Football
Alireza Jahanbakhsh
Kylian Mbappe
Son Heung Min
Paulo Dybala
Kevin De Bruyne
Paul Pogba
Neymar
Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo
Tottenham Hotspur

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again