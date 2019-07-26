Football

Chelsea are now in the race to sign Wilfried Zaha.

Chelsea are now the frontrunners to sign Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace

The Wilfried Zaha saga has now taken another twist.

Crystal Palace's talisman has made it abundantly clear that he wants to leave Selhurst Park this summer as he enters the peak years of his career.

Arsenal and Unai Emery have been desperate to land the 26-year-old, with the Ivorian also keen on a move to the Emirates as he supported the Gunners as a kid.

But Arsenal's financial situation means a deal is very unlikely, which recently saw Everton enter the race for Zaha.

And now, a third party are after Palace's main man in Chelsea.

According to the Telegraph, the Blues are now the frontrunners to sign Zaha despite their transfer ban this summer.

Frank Lampard's side would be able to offer a package that appears to benefit both parties.

The transfer ban would allow Zaha to stay at Palace for the 2019/20 season before making the move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea would then be able to meet Palace's valuation of the player next summer after selling Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata for a combined fee of around £130m in recent weeks.

Zaha could be on his way to Stamford Bridge

Roy Hodgson's side would also have a better chance of bringing in Michy Batshuayi on a permanent basis after the Belgian impressed on loan at the club in 2018/19.

Essentially, the proposed deal ticks all the boxes, unlike Arsenal's offer.

From a Chelsea perspective, just imagine Zaha, a fully fit Callum Hudson-Odoi and a settled Christian Pulisic charging at opposing defences in 2020/21? Scary stuff.

And then you have the likes of Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek ready to slot in and cause mayhem just behind the front three.

Pulisic is ready to shine for Chelsea

The future certainly looks bright for the Blues, despite their transfer ban.

