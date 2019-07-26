The Premier League has always been blessed with incredible strikers.

Arguably the best of them all was Thierry Henry, who in eight years with Arsenal scored a staggering 175 goals in 258 league appearances.

Only four players have scored more than the Frenchman in Premier League history and top of the list is Newcastle legend Alan Shearer on 260.

Second is Wayne Rooney (187), while some other honourable mentionees from the top 10 are Sergio Aguero (164), Robbie Fowler (163) and Michael Owen (150).

But who's the best of the best in the Premier League right now?

It's a popular debate amongst football fans because, heading into the 2019/20 season, there are a number of strikers who can stake a strong claim to being number one.

Aguero, who we mentioned earlier, is one of them because even after eight years at Manchester City and at the age of 31 he's scoring goals for fun.

Harry Kane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also belong in the world-class category, as does Liverpool's Roberto Firmino for his all-round style of play.

Everyone loves a ranking system, so we at GiveMeSport have attempted to rank the Premier League's current strikers from 'world class' to 'absolutely rubbish'. Check it out below.

Here are all the names in case you can't identify some of the players.

World class: Sergio Aguero, Roberto Firmino, Harry Kane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Class: Gabriel Jesus, Alexandre Lacazette

Decent: Olivier Giroud, Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford, Divock Origi, Callum Wilson, Glenn Murray, Jamie Vardy, Raul Jiminez, Sebastien Haller

Average: Michy Batshuayi, Ashley Barnes, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ayoze Perez, Dwight Gayle, Danny Ings, Charlie Austin, Javier Hernandez, Andre Gray, Troy Deeney, Joshua King

Bad: Matej Vydra, Christian Benteke, Chris Wood, Joselu, Shane Long, Dominic Solanke, Islam Slimani, Isaac Success

Absolutely useless: Cenk Tosun, Connor Wickham

Some hard decisions were made here, such as ranking Alexandre Lacazette as just 'class'. The Frenchman has been fantastic for Arsenal, but he's not quite as good as those in 'world class'.

Other than that we think we've got it absolutely spot on...

Disagree with any of our selections? Leave us your thoughts in the comments section?