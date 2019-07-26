Naomi Campbell: Becomes a voice for Women and girls in sports across Africa through the SEED Project

The 2019 SEED Project Sports for Development Conference has gone off to a star-studded start in Dakar, Senegal.

The mission of SEED HOOP Forum is to explore how the sports programme can contribute to development on the African continent.

On a basic level SEED focuses on the individual athlete first and foremost, and secondarily the communities from which these athletes come from - through SEED Rise.

The conference saw a return of over 20 alumni's who have gone through the SEED Programme over the years and have made it in their specific areas in sport - with some working in the NBA as coaches, scouts and other industries such as finance, medical and more.

After 20 years pioneering the Sports for Development model in Africa the impact has expanded beyond individual athletes’ development. The SEED model has a deep impact on individual lives and SEED will continue to celebrate those accomplishments.

The conference opened with NBA star of Minnestoa Timberwolves Gorgui Dieng sharing his journey through the programme over the years and how he is giving back to his local community through his farming project.

The conference also saw international supermodel and activist Naomi Campbell join me to share why Africa means so much to her and why she is giving back through SEED girls project but also the #Togetherband project.

The SEED Project has made sports an important part of the young people's lives here in Dakar, Thies, Saly and beyond. Day 3 of the forum saw NBA star Luol Deng from London, and NBA Champion Masai Ujiri join the young people to share their stories also.

An inspirational start to a week-long sporting festival founded by former NBA Africa President and current NBA Director and President of the Basketball Africa League Amadou Gallo-Fall.