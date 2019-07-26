Rob Green probably couldn’t believe his luck when Chelsea told him they wanted to sign him this time last year.

The veteran goalkeeper was 38 years old and had just spent an entire season with Huddersfield Town, where he failed to make a single appearance.

Just when retirement appeared the most likely option for the former England international, Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri offered him the chance to become the Blues’ third-choice goalkeeper.

Green duly accepted the invitation and soon became a popular member of the dressing room.

He also made an appearance for Chelsea in pre-season of last year, helping the Blues win a penalty shoot-out against Lyon in the International Champions Cup.

That was to be Green’s only appearance for the west London outfit. Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero played in every competitive game during the 2018/19 season.

But that didn’t particularly bother Green, who told BBC Sport in March: "My involvement hasn't been as much as I would have liked but it was made clear from the start; if everyone remains fit that is the role I have got.

"I can't really complain when that is exactly how it has panned out."

He added: "I go to all of the meetings, do all of the pre-match, do the warm-up and help in every way you can, whether it is collecting balls, saving shots or crossing balls in.

"Then, when the players are ready to come out on to the pitch, you are getting changed and more often than not at away games I find a cup of tea and go and sit in the stand."

However, Green got his moment in the spotlight on May 29, following Chelsea’s victory over Arsenal in the Europa League final.

The experienced shot-stopper went full John Terry during the post-match celebrations, lifting the trophy in full kit.

Everybody loved it and Green, who announced his retirement from football earlier this summer, has become something of a cult hero as a result.

And to add to his cult hero status, Chelsea have posted a brilliant video on Twitter this morning marking one year since ‘The Hero of Baku’ arrived at Stamford Bridge.

The ‘documentary’ shows Green talking about that night in Azerbaijan and his acting is top-notch.

There are some belting lines from the retired keeper, including: “They needed more than a leader on the pitch; they needed a leader that wasn’t actually playing. This was my chance to give something back.”

And “I’ll never forget the look on Willian’s face. He just looked at me and said ‘what are you doing here?’”

Give him the Oscar for best actor right now!

Chelsea fans will never forget you, Rob.