The footballing world was pretty stunned when Atletico Madrid activated Joao Felix's €126m release clause at Benfica.

At just 19-years-old and with barely a full season of first-team football under his belt, the Portuguese starlet became the newest member of the prestigious €100m+ club.

Felix will be tasked with replacing Antoine Griezmann at Atletico, something that will certainly not be easy.

But he has the talent to do so and age is certainly on his side.

In fact, the teenager has made a lot of football fans feel pretty old after picking his all-time XI.

Felix has made some seriously bold calls in his team, selecting Virgil van Dijk, Neymar, David de Gea and Marcelo.

You can view the Portuguese's selections in full below.

FELIX'S ALL-TIME XI

Fair play to Felix, he's clearly only picked players that he saw growing up.

Most football fans will agree on a number of selections, especially Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line.

Andres Iniesta and Xavi Hernandez in midfield is also a pretty stellar choice, with the two Spaniards forming arguably the greatest footballing partnership ever seen.

But no Zinedine Zidane, Philipp Lahm, Fabio Cannavaro, Ronaldo Nazario or Thierry Henry? Felix was clearly a bit too young to remember some of the greats of the early 2000s.

Then you have the absences of the likes of Sergio Ramos and Manuel Neuer, two players Felix has surely seen a lot of.

Nevertheless, it's hard to aim too much criticism at any all-time XI - unless the person in question omit Messi and Ronaldo.

Football is all about opinion and personal preference and while it may not cater to everyone's taste, Felix's XI still looks like a mighty impressive team on paper.

Maybe a tad too attacking, though...