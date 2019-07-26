When Liverpool splashed £67 million on Alisson last summer, it was a world-record fee for a goalkeeper.

That was soon eclipsed by Chelsea’s purchase of Kepa but eyebrows were certainly raised when Jurgen Klopp paid that sort of money for a ‘keeper that had conceded seven goals in Liverpool’s two-legged Champions League semi-final victory over Roma.

Twelve months on, and Alisson’s signing looks like an absolute bargain.

The Brazilian conceded just 22 goals in the Premier League last season on his way to winning the Golden Glove.

He also played a huge role in Liverpool winning the Champions League by making eight saves and winning the Man of the Match award in the final.

Then, this summer, he helped Brazil win Copa America.

Now, though, Alisson is enjoying a well-earned rest before the start of the new Premier League campaign.

He’s set to return to training later this month and, during Liverpool’s pre-season tour of America, Jurgen Klopp wanted to check in on his goalkeeper.

In an interview with The Anfield Wrap, the German coach said: "I sent Alisson a message (saying) 'are you okay?'

"And he only sent a picture back of him riding a horse with a cowboy hat on."

And now, that very photo has emerged - and it’s quite brilliant.

Take a look:

Alisson really is living his best life.

Not only is he a world-class footballer but it seems he’s quite the character, too.

During Liverpool’s Champions League parade through the city centre, Klopp claims that Alisson had drunk all of his beers on the bus.

“By the way, people thought I was drunk on the bus,” the German boss told reporters.