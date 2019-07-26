Football

The top 20 players with the highest accumulated transfer fees

The biggest transfer saga of the summer doesn’t look to be concluding any time soon.

Of course, we’re talking about Neymar’s sensational return to Barcelona.

In the summer of 2017, the Brazilian left the Camp Nou for Paris Saint-Germain for a world record £200m fee.

Now, it seems Neymar wants to return home and is doing everything he possibly can to make that happen.

The Catalan club would have to cough up a similar amount to what PSG paid them two years ago, though.

It would mean Neymar’s accumulated transfer fee would be close to £500m after Barca originally paid Santos £50m for him back in 2013.

And it got us here at GIVEMESPORT thinking: Who has the highest accumulated transfer fee in football history?

Well, even before a potential move back to Barcelona, Neymar takes the top prize having racked up £279m in transfer fees.

And there are a few surprising names in the top 20. Check it out:

p1dgn0loalvlvc7ihak1cqp17vdb.jpg

(All figures from transfrmarket)

Of course, today’s crazy transfer fees have significantly impacted the list with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Joao Felix making the top 20 based on one transfer alone.

But then there’s Nicolas Anelka.

l'ancien attaquant français d'Arsenal, N

The Frenchman played for 13 different clubs during his career, with eight of his transfers commanding a transfer fee.

Real Madrid signed him from Arsenal for £31.5m, PSG signed him from Real Madrid for £31m, Manchester City signed him from PSG for £13.5m, Fenerbahce signed him from Manchester City for £9.5m, Bolton signed him from Fenerbahce for £10.8m and Chelsea signed him from Bolton for £16.2m.

Phew.

