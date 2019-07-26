The Premier League is one of the harshest environments in world football.

Success is never guaranteed for any club, regardless of spending enormous amounts of money.

Fulham splashed some serious cash last summer, but ended up having one of the most disastrous seasons in Premier League history.

Looking back at their business - the likes of Andre Schurrle and bringing in two new goalkeepers for no reason - the west London club weren't exactly efficient.

So you wouldn't blame newly-promoted clubs for being cautious in the transfer market, but it appears Aston Villa didn't get that memo.

The Villains have now spent nearly £125m this summer, but one look down their purchases tells you one thing; they haven't done a Fulham.

Dean Smith's side have made astute signings, adding young quality to positions they were looking rather bare in.

DEFENCE STRENGTHENED

Tyrone Mings was a key factor in their promotion while on loan last season and Villa have now bought the 26-year-old on a permanent basis.

And to cope with the loss of Axel Tuanzebe, young defensive prospects Ezri Konsa (21), Kourtney Hause (23) and Bjorn Engels (24) have all been brought in to add depth and quality.

Matt Targett - who is still just 23 - has also been brought in from Southampton to add competition at left-back.

A QUALITY MIDFIELD

The middle of the park was where Villa excelled last season, With John McGinn and Jack Grealish two of the stars of the Championship.

To help that pair out, exciting Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz has been signed for just £15m to create a trio capable of going toe-to-toe with any Premier League midfield.

And in the wide areas, Trezeguet, Jota and Anwar El Ghazi have all been brought in for a combined fee of around £25m - bargain central.

A QUALITY STRIKER

With Tammy Abraham going back to Chelsea after his impressive loan spell, Villa have replaced him with exciting Brazilian Wesley, with the 22-year-old already showing promise in pre-season.

Tall, powerful and skilful, Wesley is going to be a handful and will be the perfect foil for the likes of Grealish and El Ghazi.

He could also prove to be a Fantasy Football bargain...

VILLA HAVE CLEARED OUT ALL THE DEADWOOD

But perhaps the most impressive aspect of Villa's summer is there efficiency in ridding the squad of deadwood.

Micah Richards, Ross McCormack, Allan Hutton, Tommy Elphick, Mile Jedinak, Glenn Whelan and Ritchie de Laet have all been moved on to make way for the younger generation.

Villa are a team to watch in 2019/20.