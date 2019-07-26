Cricket

Chris Woakes took six wickets as Ireland were dismissed for 38 at Lord’s .

England crush Ireland as Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad dominate

Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad produced a masterful new-ball spell to steamroller Ireland for 38 at Lord’s, delivering a thumping England victory to end a remarkable maiden Test between the nations.

Ireland were left chasing 182 to complete what would have gone down as one of the biggest upsets in cricket history on just their third outing at this level, but never got close, demolished in just 94 balls as Woakes’ career-best six for 17 and Broad’s four for 17 put the visitors to the sword in cruel fashion.

Only once has a Test innings been completed in fewer deliveries, South Africa at Edgbaston in 1924, and it also goes down as the seventh-lowest total of all time.

The scale of the victory, 143 runs, was huge, and the manner verging on comical as the final innings of the match unfolded at warp speed, but let it not be forgotten that Ireland began the game by dismissing England for 85 in the first session of the match.

In the end the visitors were finished off with embarrassing ease, but their third appearance on the Test stage was nothing to be ashamed of when viewed as a whole and they have done plenty to warrant further opportunities in a format that was shielded from them for too long.

