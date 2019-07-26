The K-League All-Star game is an annual exhibition match organised by the Korea Professional Football League (K-League) and was first held back in 1991.

Barcelona were the highest-profile opponents to take part in the fixture back in 2010. Lionel Messi scored twice in a 5-2 victory in Seoul.

This year’s game took place in the same stadium against Juventus on Friday.

Cristiano Ronaldo only made the subs’ bench as Maurizio Sarri gave his star man a rest after he played the full 90 minutes against Inter Milan on Wednesday.

And the Ronaldo-less Juve were given the runaround by their opponents during the opening 45 minutes.

Oscar put the hosts ahead with a screamer from range before Simone Muratore levelled the scores shortly afterwards.

Further goals from Cesinha and Adam Taggart put the All-Stars 3-1 up before the end of the first half.

However, it was the goal celebration after Cesinha’s goal which has caused a stir.

After firing the ball into the back of the net, the Brazilian forward - who plies his trade for Daegu FC - had a word with his teammates and whirled his finger.

This was his way of saying: let’s do it.

Do what? Ronaldo’s famous ‘SIUUUU’ celebration.

So Cesinha and his teammates all did the celebration, while Ronaldo was sat on the bench.

The cameras cut to the Portuguese legend and, well, he didn’t look particularly impressed.

That said, there’s every chance this was a tribute to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, rather than them taking the p***.

Ronaldo probably knew this was the case and may simply have looked a little annoyed after watching his team concede another goal.

It was expected that Ronaldo would come on for the second half and play for 45 minutes but that didn’t happen.

He appeared on the big screen during the second half and, according to one journalist inside the stadium, was booed because he wasn’t even warming up.

The crowd became increasingly agitated as the second half progressed and footage shows them angrily chanting for him to be subbed on…

“This is getting into pretty ugly territory with Juve/Ronaldo,” Ryan Walters of KLeague.com tweeted. “My concern is fans will somehow find a way to blame #KLeague for #Juventus showing up two hours late and not playing Ronaldo the 45 minutes they were guaranteed.”

Juventus went on to make it 3-3 before full-time thanks to quick-fire goals from Blaise Matuidi and Matheus Pereira.

However, Ronaldo's non-appearance on the pitch has left a bad taste in the mouths of the fans who turned up expecting to see their hero in action.

By the end of the match, the crowd were even chanting Lionel Messi's name.