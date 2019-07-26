The FIFA 20 cover stars have finally been announced.

After months of waiting and fans creating prototypes, it has been decided that PFA Player of the Year Virgil van Dijk and Eden Hazard will don the cover for next season.

Van Dijk will front the Champions edition of the cover, with Hazard on the standard one.

And the designs look absolutely stunning, with EA Sports' graphics department working some absolute wonders.

As we reported earlier, Spurs man Son Heung-min was leading the fan vote, but EA Sports' choices are certainly good ones.

We can't wait to get our hands on one!