Tyson Fury's awaited return to the ring is set to be sooner rather than later, if the latest reports are to be believed.

Boxing promoter Bob Arum has said that The Gypsy King's next fight is likely to take place in September, with possible dates of the 14th and 21st in Las Vegas as the revised plans.

With the date potentially pencilled in, Fury now needs an opponent, and according to the report from the Daily Mail, that opponent could well be Charles Martin.

During Fury's previous encounter in the ring, he won in his typical style back in June against German Tom Schwarz.

He won within two rounds that night after knocking down his opponent with ease.

Fighting resumed after the initial knock down, but Fury's unrelenting punches made the decision too easy to pull the fight to an end.

Fury's long awaited return to boxing came to a head back in 2018, and he was soon back in the main events when fighting Deontay Wilder late last year, but when the controversial draw decision was announced, an anticipated rematch was always on the cards.

The Gypsy King had said he nearly gave up boxing, but his return has captured boxing fans and even the publics' eyes, as they watch him return in winning fashion.

The potential opponent for Fury Charles Martin also lost to Anthony Joshua in the second round after being knocked down twice within seconds.

The ease of Joshua's victory has made this potential fight more of a surprise to those in the boxing world and will see the British fighter return to Las Vegas before his inevitable rematch with Wilder, which is currently due next year.

Martin, the former IBF heavyweight champion, lost to Joshua back in April 2016, but has since this year obtained two wins over Daniel Martz and Gergory Corbin and puts him in contention as the main potential opponent for Fury.