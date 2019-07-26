Sead Kolasinac is a bit of a hero, isn’t he?

Footage emerged on Thursday afternoon of Mesut Ozil’s car being jumped by two masked bikers with knives.

The thieves attempted to smash the car windows with stones and bricks they had stored in their rucksack.

But Kolasinac was brave enough to confront the criminals and eventually chased them off with the two players escaping without harm.

Arsenal said in a statement: "We have been in contact with both players and they are fine."

Many Arsenal fans are now calling for the Bosnian to be named captain, including Piers Morgan who tweeted: “I would make Kolasinac captain of Arsenal with immediate effect.”

It got us here at GIVEMESPORT thinking: 'Who is the hardest player at each Premier League club?'

Arsenal | Sead Kolasinac

Enough said.

Aston Villa | Tyrone Mings

He’s ‘stamped’ on opponents on two separate occasions.

Bournemouth | Jefferson Lerma

Twelve yellow cards in 30 appearances last season.

Brighton | Shane Duffy

Four yellow cards and a red card last season - including a crazy headbutt on Patrick van Aanholt against Crystal Palace.

Burnley | Ashley Barnes

One of the biggest sh*thouses in the Premier League. Wind-ups, elbows and even kissing Cardiff’s Joe Bennett. Barnes is just a bit of a nutter.

Chelsea | Antonio Rudiger

Imagine being a striker and coming up against Rudiger. Would be a long 90 minutes.

Crystal Palace | Luka Milivojevic

“He comes from Serbia, he'll f**king murder ya!”

Everton | Jordan Pickford

Was involved in a scrap in April because thugs abused fiancee. He may be slightly short, but he’s probably pound-for-pound the hardest man in the Premier League.

Leicester | Wes Morgan

Weighs 93kg - more than 14-and-a-half stone. Imagine running into that.

Liverpool | Virgil van Dijk

We hear strikers don’t even attempt to dribble past him because they’re too scared of him.

Manchester City | Ederson

Just look at him. He’s been studded in the face by Sadio Mane and barely flinched.

Manchester United | Marcos Rojo

Rumour has it that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is too scared to sell Rojo.

Newcastle | Jonjo Shelvey

It takes a madman to get sent off for a two-footed tackle vs Manchester United and then call out Sir Alex Ferguson.

Norwich | Grant Hanley

Just look.

Sheffield United | Leon Clarke

Was hard enough to argue with Paulo di Canio infront of television cameras. Never played for Swindon again after that.

Southampton | Oriol Romeu

Has got 11 yellow cards in EACH of the last three seasons.

Tottenham | Moussa Sissoko

Stamped on Daniel James in a pre-season friendly.

Watford | Troy Deeney

Ten months in prison for affray after kicking a man in the head during a brawl in 2012. Hard.

West Ham | Mark Noble

Threw a West Ham fan to the floor and squared up to Paul Pogba. It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog.

Wolves | Conor Coady

He’s Scouse, he’s got a skinhead and he’s hard.