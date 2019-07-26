Tour de France stage 19 has been cancelled due to freak weather conditions

The finish to stage 19 of the Tour de France has had to be cancelled by race organisers due to a sudden hailstorm and freak weather conditions, which has left the road to Tignes too dangerous to race on.

This means Egan Bernal of Team Ineos takes the yellow jersey from Julian Alaphilippe in a quite truly bizarre fashion.

Bernal made his move on the Iseran and left his teammate Geraint Thomas behind, along with other GC contenders including Steven Kruijswijk, Emanuel Buchmann and Alapihlippe.

Due to the conditions and the situation, race director Christian Prudhomme took the decision for time gaps at the top of Iseran to stand.

Images showed snow on the road and a flood of meltwater being shovelled to the side of the road by a snowplough. However, their attempts were not deemed successful and continuing the race simply wasn't an option.

There were also mudslides on one part of the road, making the conditions impossible to race in.

The race will continue as normal tomorrow weather dependant. They will start at Albertville and finish at Val Thorens.