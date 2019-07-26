There's an air of excitement around Juventus as we approach the 2019/20 season.

Three big names have been brought in, with the Turin club breaking the bank to sign Matthijs de Ligt, while Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot have also arrived on free transfers.

Maurizio Sarri has also taken over as head coach after Massimiliano Allegri's departure, with the former Chelsea boss hoping to bring his 'Sarri-ball' style back to conquer Serie A.

With all this change, it's not too surprising that Juve have looked a little bit off the pace in pre-season. After all, this summer will be an adjustment period.

Their first friendly ended in a 3-2 defeat to Tottenham, with Harry Kane scoring a last-minute winner from the half-way line.

Then, against Inter Milan, De Ligt scored an own goal during a 1-1 draw, which his side went on to win in a penalty shootout.

Next up came the K-League All Stars on Friday afternoon. That was another fixture Juve expected to win, but it ended up in a 3-3 draw.

It's certainly not the worst result, but following the final whistle, reports have emerged that suggest the game was a bit of a nightmare off the field for the Italian club.

According to a South Korean publication, Juve broke multiple 'obligations' to the fans who came out to support them at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul.

Firstly, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates didn't arrive in time to make a pre-match signing session and their late arrival meant kick-off was postponed for 58 minutes.

On top of that, the Portuguese star had reportedly agreed to play at least 45 minutes of the friendly and had signed a predetermined contract to do so. However, he never made it off the bench.

The fact that Ronaldo failed to make an appearance really irked fans and when his face was shown on the Jumbotron, some supporters got up and chanted 'Messi, Messi!'

There are unconfirmed reports that Juve's flight was delayed, which explains why they turned up late and missed the signing sessions.

Although that's out of their control, it's easy to see why fans were angry that they didn't get to see Ronaldo play. After all, he's the biggest draw and most were probably paying money to see him.

Juventus may be one of the most well-supported teams in Europe, but the circumstances of Friday's game means they probably didn't win over many South Korean fans this week.