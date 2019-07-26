Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac were both involved in a carjacking attempt on Thursday evening.

Their attackers were armed with knives and pulled up alongside Ozil's vehicle on Golders Green Road.

The attackers then attempted to smash the car windows with stones and a brick they had stored in a rucksack.

But it was the incredible heroism of Kolasinac that meant the attackers left the scene empty handed.

Despite the attackers having weapons, the Bosnian defender fought back and eventually drove them away.

Neither Ozil or Kolasinac were hurt in the incident.

Footage of the incident was captured and you can watch it below:

Ozil will have a lot to thank Kolasinac for.

If he wasn't with his teammate, it's possible that the carjacking would have been successful.

And Ozil has previously admitted that he would want Kolasniac to be with him in that situation.

Back in February, both Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were asked by Arsenal Nation: 'If you got into a fight, which Arsenal teammate would you want to help you out?'

Both chose Kolasinac.

"He's a fighter, tough guy. Really strong," the Gabonese international said.

While Ozil added: "He's a machine."

It seems both Aubameyang and Ozil knew all along.

Unfortunately, the two attackers have not yet been caught.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said, per the Metro: "Police were called to Platts Lane, NW3, shortly before 17.00hrs on Thursday, 25 July to reports of an attempted robbery.

"It was reported that suspects on motorbikes had attempted to rob a man who was driving a car.

"The driver, along with his passenger, managed to get away unharmed and travelled to a restaurant in Golders Green, where they were spoken to by officers. There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue."

Let's hope they are caught soon.

