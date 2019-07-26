The countdown to FIFA 20 is on.

The newest version of the popular football game will be released on September 27 and the promotional campaign is well underway.

EA Sports released the first gameplay trailer last week and today announced the two cover stars of the new game.

Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard will appear on the front of the standard version, while Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk is the face of the champions edition.

There are still two months to go until the release of FIFA 20, though, and anyone considering picking up the game that hasn’t played FIFA for a while may just want to take a trip to Tesco.

The British supermarket have cut their price of FIFA 19 to a ridiculously cheap £10.

That’s right. Tesco have slashed £19 off their original price of £29 and are now charging just a tenner for both Xbox and PS4 versions.

FIFA 19 available for £10

Per the Mirror, the next cheapest place to buy PS4 is more that double Tesco’s cheap price.

GAME are charging £21.99, while it’s £36 at John Lewis and £38 at Asda.

Even on eBay, the game is selling for around £19 for a brand new copy.

So if you’re ready to spend your summer playing FIFA but haven’t got round to picking up a copy of FIFA 19, then get yourself down to Tesco or buy it online.

Both Hazard and Van Dijk spoke of their delight at being named FIFA 20 cover stars.

“FIFA is the biggest football game on the planet, and I have been playing it for years against my brothers,” Hazard, who joined Real Madrid in the summer, said, per Goal.

"I am lucky to have been on the cover before but to be on FIFA 20 globally is amazing and I hope to excite as many gamers as I do when I take the field for Real Madrid this season!"

Meanwhile, Liverpool star and Ballon d’Or contender Van Dijk said: “It is a huge honour for me to be on the cover of FIFA 20.

"I've been playing FIFA for as long as I can remember and so it's an extremely proud moment for me to be representing Liverpool FC on the cover of such an iconic game."