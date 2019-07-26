Pep Guardiola has managed some legendary players over the years.

At Barcelona, he was working with the likes of Andres Iniesta, Xavi, Thierry Henry and of course, Lionel Messi.

Elsewhere, he also coached players like Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery while in charge at Bayern Munich and right now, Sergio Aguero is probably his most important star at Manchester City.

But according to Guardiola himself, none of those names, or anyone else for that matter, is as talented as 19-year-old Phil Foden.

Ahead of his team's pre-season friendly against Yokohama F. Marinos on Saturday, the City boss had some incredible praise for his teenage midfielder.

"He [Foden] has everything to become one of the best players," Guardiola said.

"I have said many times in press conferences, but maybe not said it in front of him, Phil is the most, most, most talented player I have ever seen in my career as a manager.

"His only problem is sometimes his manager doesn't put him in the starting XI. Hopefully in the future that can improve."

That's a mind-blowing comment to say the least - but this isn't the first time Guardiola has been guilty of offering some perhaps over-the-top praise.

While he was at Bayern, the Spaniard said he wanted '1,000 Dantes in his team' after a 1-0 win against Borussia Dortmund.

"I can only congratulate my team, especially Dante," he said.

"To him I would like to dedicate the win today. He is an incredibly important player for us. I'd like 1,000 Dantes in my team."

Ironically, four months later, the defender was shipped off to Wolfsburg in the summer transfer window.

Fans will certainly be hoping Foden avoids a similar fate and with Guardiola suggesting he should be in the starting XI more often, he could become a key part of Man City's midfield.

But only time will tell if he'll be on the teamsheet for the Premier League champions' opener against West Ham on August 10.