The 'Rocky' film series will go down in history.

After the success of 'Rocky' in 1976, there have been a further seven sequels.

The last of which, 'Creed II', was released last year.

Sylvester Stallone has starred in each and every film in the series, but he confirmed after the latest instalment that his character would be retired.

"I just want to thank everyone around the whole wide World for taking the Rocky family into their hearts for over 40 years," he wrote on Instagram.

"It’s been my Ultimate privilege to have been able to create and play this meaningful character. Though it breaks my heart, sadly all things must pass... and end.

"I love you Kind and generous people, and The most wonderful thing of all, is that ROCKY will never die because he lives on in you..."

However, it seems Stallone has been having second thoughts.

In a recent interview with Variety, the 73-year-old revealed his plans for a new film in the series. And his character is set to star.

"There’s a good chance that “Rocky” may ride again," he said.

"Rocky meets a young, angry person who got stuck in this country when he comes to see his sister.

"He takes him into his life, and unbelievable adventures begin, and they wind up south of the border. It’s very, very timely."

So it seems that Rocky Balboa's story isn't done just yet.

Stallone went on to say how 'Rocky' was like his brother.

"It’s the only voice that I can say what I want without being ridiculed, or being silly, or being precious or sentimental, because he is that way.

"Rocky can’t keep quiet. He just talks and talks and spills his guts. And as a writer, if you do that quite often, it looks as though you’re just lost in the world of exposition.

"But he’s actually saying something, and because of the way he speaks and his naiveté and gentle quality, you listen. Rocky can say things that my other characters can never say."

