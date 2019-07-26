Football

Gareth Bale to sign for Chinese club Jiangsu Suning

Gareth Bale's future is about to be resolved.

The Welshman has fallen out of favour with Zinedine Zidane.

Bale wasn't included in Real Madrid's friendly against Bayern Munich earlier this week.

Zidane confirmed after the game it was because he was close to sealing a move away from the club.

"Bale did not play tonight because the club is working on his exit,” the French manager said.

“I hope it is imminent, if it happens tomorrow it would be better."

It was unclear where he would play his football next season.

There has been speculation about moves back to the Premier League, but it appears his next venture will be in China.

Gareth Bale will play his football in China next season

That's because Marca are reporting that Bale is about to sign for Jiangsu Suning.

He will sign a three-year contract worth €22 million-per-year.

The deal is close to completion and could be sealed on Saturday.

Bale's spell at Real Madrid ends on a sour note, but it was still a successful spell.

The 30-year-old won four Champions League's. He scored the winner against Atletico in the 2014, before scoring twice against Liverpool last year.

Bale also won nine other major honours with the club, including a La Liga triumph.

Gareth Bale scored a stunning overhead kick vs Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final

Bale's goalscoring stats for Los Blancos were also impressive.

He scored 102 times in 231 appearances for the club across his six-season spell.

The former Tottenham man will now become the Chinese Super League's star player.

He will play at Jiangsu Suning alongside former Shakhtar midfielder Alex Texeira and former Serie A starlet Eder, Miranda and Gabriel Paletta.

Has Bale made a mistake deciding to go to China? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

