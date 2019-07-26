WWE fans have long been calling for the promotion to return to 'Attitude Era' style programming.

Between the late 1990s and early 2000s, wrestling showcased an edgy product, one that pushed shocking storylines, sexualised content and brutal violence.

During that era, the sport surged in popularity, with television ratings and pay-per-view buys at an all-time high.

Following the conclusion of the Monday Night Wars, Vince McMahon steered his company away from that style of programming, making WWE a PG environment in every aspect.

In doing so, he alienated many older fans who grew up with the Attitude Era, favouring a new, younger target audience.

Recently, TV ratings have been slipping to a new low and some people within WWE have hinted that the promotion will be returning to an 'edgier' product, to win back that older fanbase.

That suggestion has helped generate a bit of buzz and excitement heading towards SummerSlam, especially after Monday's RAW Reunion show.

But according to McMahon himself, WWE will not be returning to 'that gory crap' of the Attitude Era.

"We’re going to be a bit edgier, but remain in the PG environment," the chairman and CEO said, per CBS Sports.

"At the same time, we’re not going to go back to the ‘Attitude Era.’ We’re not going to do blood and guts and things of that nature such [as] is being done on, perhaps, a new competitor.

"We’re just not going to go back to that gory crap that we’ve graduated from. It’s a more sophisticated product."

So, that's the end of those rumours - and it appears the Attitude Era really is dead and buried. That news will come as a disappointment to a lot of fans who were starting to get their hopes up.

Still, at least we'll have an 'edgier' third hour of RAW to look forward to each week.