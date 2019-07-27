Real Madrid slumped to one of their heaviest defeats in years on Friday night, losing 7-3 to neighbours Atletico Madrid at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

This may have only been an International Champions Cup clash - a glorified pre-season friendly - but the manner of the loss will still hurt Zinedine Zidane and his players.

Madrid have looked far from convincing in pre-season so far - losing 3-1 to Bayern Munich while only beating Arsenal on a penalty shoot-out - but this result will inevitably concern the club’s supporters.

It will, of course, have the opposite effect on Atletico’s fans.

They may have sold star man Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona this summer, but the Frenchman’s replacement Joao Felix looks a class act and the Portuguese youngster helped tear Los Blancos apart in the United States.

The 19-year-old assisted the first of Diego Costa’s four goals inside the opening minute. He then got himself on the scoresheet shortly afterwards as Atleti came out of the blocks flying.

Costa, however, was the game’s standout player - both for good and bad reasons.

The former Chelsea striker endured a poor season last term - scoring four goals in 19 appearances - but netted the same number of goals in less than an hour in this friendly match.

Watch his goals here…

Costa scored his third goal on the stroke of half-time, making it 5-0 to Atletico at the break, before scoring his fourth of the night in the 51st minute.

On the 65th minute, however, he was shown a straight red card after sparking a 22-man brawl.

Dani Carvajal was also sent off for his role in the altercation.

Watch the incident here…

Nacho had already pulled a goal back for Real Madrid by this point, but Vitolo scored Atleti’s seventh of the night with 20 minutes left to play.

Late goals from Karim Benzema and Javi Hernandez made the scoreline ever so slightly more respectable for Zidane’s side, but make no mistake: this was a humiliating result.

"What happened is that we entered the game very badly. A high-level competition, we entered very badly,” Zidane was quoted as saying by Goal after the match.

"At eight minutes we were down 2-0. There was no response from us to change something. The first part was difficult. We never entered the game. We have lacked everything. Especially intensity."

He continued: "They scored seven goals, it can't happen. That is also known to the players, who are disappointed. You don't have to spin it over. It's a pre-season game. They've been better at everything. There is nothing more to talk about.

"We are preparing a season and being calm. We have to be on August 17, with the first league game. For now, we have lacked things for sure tonight."

Simeone, meanwhile, told reporters: ”I do not rush to anything.

”I live the reality of the moment. It was a good game. I see them with enthusiasm, optimism, enthusiasm. Now wait for the next game to rotate the players and get to La Liga.”

He added: ”We prepared the game well. Having seen Madrid, we looked for where we could harm them.

"We tried to find good places at the exit of the ball ... and we were very precise, that in football it is important.

"There is always something that can be improved. Beyond the scoreboard Madrid went to our end with great force. And they had chances. That has to be adjusted and try to add talent and effort. Today all the important teams have three or four talented players in the group."