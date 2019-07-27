Romelu Lukaku wants out of Manchester United.

The Belgian forward has stated many times before how playing in the Serie A is something he would like to do.

"Playing in Serie A is a dream, it would be really a dream," he told Sky Italia in April, per Sky Sports.

"I hope to be able to play sooner or later, even if at the moment I am focused on the United."

Inter Milan were thought to be close to securing a move for the Belgian forward.

However, despite making numerous offers, the Italian club have so failed to make an acceptable offer.

But Lukaku's Italian dream isn't over yet.

That's because it has now emerged that Juventus are preparing an offer.

And Sky Sports are reporting that Juve are willing to include none other than Paulo Dybala in the deal.

Wow. What a swap deal that would prove to be. And it's certainly one that United fans would welcome.

Dybala has been emerged into one of the best players in the world for Juventus over the past few years.

It is unknown whether he would welcome a move to Manchester, although his past social media activity is encouraging.

Dybala raved about Old Trafford before playing against United earlier this season.

"The Theatre of #Dreams: To play in such historical stadiums you have to do a lot of sacrifices as a boy!" he wrote.

Moving to Manchester would also give him the chance to play with Paul Pogba once again.

The two were good friends at Juventus and Dybala's transfer could also persuade the Frenchman to remain at Old Trafford.

Inter could yet scupper any swap deal, though.

Antonio Conte is desperate to sign Lukaku and Gianluca Di Marzio is reporting that they are willing to make a new bid for him worth over £70m.

And Dybala is also generating interest from across Europe, including from Tottenham Hotspur.

His preference out of the clubs is unknown but the lure of Champions League football could give Spurs the edge in the race for Dybala's signature.

