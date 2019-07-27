The images of Jordan Henderson lifting the Champions League trophy high into Spanish skies will live long in the memory of Liverpool fans.

Their stunning victory in Madrid was ample reward for what had been a sublime season for Jurgen Klopp and his merry men.

However, there is definitely unfinished business to be dealt with after they fell agonisingly short of ending their painful Premier League drought.

Pep Guardiola’s imperious Manchester City pipped them to the post by a solitary point and now the Reds will be desperate to go one better.

It simply has to be ‘Mission: Premier League’ this time out after a season consisting of just one loss somehow wasn’t enough for the Anfield side.

Claiming the Holy Grail that is the Premier League this season could prove to be an even taller order though, with Liverpool set to compete on a number of different fronts in the coming months.

As if the sheer volume of fixtures wasn’t bad enough on its own, their festive period schedule has just got a whole lot more crazy after FIFA announced the dates of the Club World Cup.

With six Premier League ties scheduled between December 4th and January 1st, FIFA have sandwiched two further games into their schedule in Qatar on the 18th and 21st of December.

With a possible Carabao Cup quarter-final and their final Champions League group stage fixtures to play as well, the Reds could wind up playing as many as ten games in just 29 days.

Klopp’s squad is set to be pushed to breaking point and December could prove to be a make or break month in their season.

When the Premier League’s first ever winter break hits in February, Liverpool’s squad will be absolutely exhausted.

If they can survive December though, who knows what Kopites could be celebrating come the end of the season.

Can Liverpool finally end their wait for that elusive English title? Only time, and December, will tell.