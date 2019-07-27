Atletico Madrid caused a stir this summer by splashing out an eye-watering £113 million for 19-year-old Joao Felix.

Felix had only played one full season of senior football with Benfica when he was snapped up by Atletico. The teenage forward had also only made a single international appearance for Portugal.

However, Atletico needed to replace the outgoing Antoine Griezmann and their coaching and scouting staff identified Felix as a player with the potential to become world-class.

Atleti subsequently made the youngster their club-record signing, the most expensive Portuguese footballer ever, and the fourth most expensive signing in history.

It was a gamble given his age and lack of experience, but the early signs have been extremely positive.

He impressed on his debut against Numancia but only managed 26 minutes before he was forced off with a hip injury.

Felix missed the International Champions Cup clash against Guadalajara on Wednesday; however, he returned to the starting line-up against Real Madrid on Friday night and made a seriously impressive impact.

Felix - alongside Diego Costa, who scored four goals before getting himself sent off - was the star of the show at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

He assisted Costa’s opening goal inside the opening minute before doubling Atletico’s lead shortly afterwards.

The talented Portuguese starlet then assisted Costa’s fourth goal in the night before Diego Simeone gave the youngster a well-earned rest with 25 minutes still to play.

Felix and Costa tore Real Madrid apart. Atletico were 6-0 up by the 51st minute and went on to win the match 7-3.

A video of Felix’s individual highlights has emerged and, well, he looks the real deal - and more (click play on the black video box).

Griezmann who?

Seriously, this kid appears to have everything in his locker and has the potential to become one of the best forwards in world football.

WhoScored.com say Felix has ‘no significant weaknesses’ but rate his passing, through balls and key passes as ‘very strong’.

They say his dribbling, finishing, long shots and holding on to the ball are ‘strong’.

"It's positive. Beating your rivals is always good and special,” Felix was quoted as saying by Goal after Atleti’s win over Real Madrid.

"This win gives us confidence, but we will continue working like we've done until now.

"I want to score as many goals as possible so that we can reach our objectives.”

Keep an eye on this kid this season. Atletico may have done the best deal of the transfer window.