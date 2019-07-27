Nowadays, there are tier lists on every social media platform.

We see lists of the best athletes in the world, top richest clubs, best players in each position and many, many more.

So, we decided to create a tier list of heavyweight boxers, and have ranked them from 'Kings' (that being the highest tier) to 'Dossers' (the lowest tier).

Kings

To start with the 'Kings' category, we have Deontay Wilder. He currently has a total of 42 fights of which 41 of them he was victorious. The other fight, of course, resulting in a draw.

He has held the WBC heavyweight title since 2015, and became the first American heavyweight champion in nine years to do so.

The other heavyweight boxer we have in this tier is Tyson Fury. The Gypsy King has a record of 29 fights, 28 wins and one draw. 20 of those 28 wins are wins by KO.

In 2015, Tyson Fury won the unified WBA (super), IBF, WBO and lineal heavyweight titles.

Good

Moving on into the 'Good' category, we start with Anthony Joshua. AJ has a boxing record of 22 wins out of 23 total fights; 20 of those were wins via KO. He is a former unified world heavyweight champion.

Dillian Whyte is the next boxer in this tier. Whyte has a boxing record of 26 wins out of 27 total fights and 18 of those 26 wins were by KO. He has one loss to his name, and that came against fellow 'good' tier boxing AJ.

The next boxer in this tier is Andy Ruiz Jr. Ruiz has a boxing record of 33 wins out of 34 total fights. 22 out of those 33 are wins by KO. In June 2019, he defeated Joshua to win the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles.

The last boxer in the 'good' tier is Oleksandr Usyk. He has a total of 16 wins out of 16 fights, 12 of them being by KO. He reigned as the undisputed cruiserweight champion from 2018 to March 2019, and is set to venture into the heavyweight division sooner rather than later.

Average

Going into the 'average' tier, we have Alexander Povetkin. He has 34 wins out of 36 fights, 24 of those 34 wins are by KO, and two losses.

Next, we have Dereck Chisora, who has 31 wins out of 40 fights. He has 22 wins by KO and nine losses.

Daniel Dubois is the next boxer in this tier with 12 wins out of 12 total fights, 11 of those being via KO.

The final boxer in this tier is Luis Ortiz, with 31 wins out of 34 total fights. He has 26 wins by KO and one loss.

Not Good

Moving on we have the 'Not Good' tier. We start this tier with David Price, who has 25 wins out of 31 total fights. He has 20 wins by KO and five losses.

Shannon Briggs is the next boxer in this tier with 60 wins out of 68 fights. He has 53 wins by KO, six losses and one draw.

The last boxer in this tier is Dominic Breazeale, with 20 wins out of 22 fights, 18 wins by KO and two defeats.

Dossers

In the last tier we have two boxers. The first one is Jarrel Miller. He has 22 wins out of 24 fights, 10 wins by KO and two losses.

He's also recently failed three drug tests which meant he missed out on the chance of fighting Joshua. He defines the term 'Dosser'.

And finally, the last boxer in this tier is Hughie Fury, with 22 wins out of 24 fights, 12 wins by KO and two losses.

With that we conclude our heavyweight boxers tier list.