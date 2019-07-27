Ever since AEW was created, there have been heavy rumours that CM Punk would join the promotion.

Once he was confirmed for Starrcast III, the speculation of him joining AEW only increased since both events take place on the same weekend and in the same city, Chicago, and they are strongly linked to one another.

During a recent interview with Marc Raimondi of ESPN, Punk revealed that he had received an offer from AEW via text, but he doesn't seem that interested in it. Here's how the interview unfold:

Raimondi said: "Just to be completely clear, there’s nothing imminent?"

Punk replied: "The last thing I got -- I got a text from Cody [Rhodes]. And again, I almost don’t even know how to reply to them sometimes, because if I reply, they do interviews and are like, 'Oh yeah, I just talked to Punk.'

"I’m kind of damned if I do, damned if I don’t. I always think if somebody wants to do business with me, they can come talk to me. Texting offers isn’t really a way to do good business, at least."

Raimondi: "Was it an offer via text?"

Punk: "It was texted through three people and an offer came in through text. This is like a month ago, maybe."

Raimondi: "An offer for All Out?"

Punk: "I think it was just a general offer. I never could have done the last one in Vegas [Double or Nothing], because I was in California for CFFC.”

AEW's Cody Rhodes responded to Punk's quotes on Twitter after a fan asked him about them. He believes Punk was misquoted, and he actually wouldn’t be surprised if Punk went back to WWE.

Rhodes said: "I think he was misquoted. I know one of us had met with him in person, and yes I texted him plenty when we couldn’t connect on the actual phone, but not a contracted offer.

"I wouldn’t be surprised if he went back to WWE. Regardless, great wrestler & guy. Door is open if he wants it."

Raimondi later made it clear on Twitter that Punk wasn't misquoted, and both Punk's and Rhodes' comments are bound to get wrestling fans talking over the next few weeks.

It's really anyone's guess as to what Punk does. He's recently stated that there's no malice towards WWE anymore, but he also seems quite happy with wrestling retirement.

We'll just have to wait until All Out comes and goes to know for sure if that's still the case.